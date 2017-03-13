Here's What A Burnout Looks Like In Thermal VisionRaphael OrloveToday 11:20amFiled to: Car TechBurnoutsHonda S2000Engineering Explained314EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Doing a burnout is about the most knuckle-dragging thing you can do in a car short of jump it while running from revenoors. That’s probably why it’s so satisfying to see one shot with a $40,000 Flir T1K thermal camera.This video comes to us from the nerdcore Engineering Explained, who ripped a fat one in his Honda S2000. We’ve seen this thing before when he showed how an engine warms up in infrared: And we saw it again showing how much air his high-revving engine breathes: After all of this high-tech science analysis of the burnout, the conclusion is that the tire gets hot. Quite hot. Advertisement Advertisement That’s not the most surprising thing I’ve heard today, but it’s still quite cool to see.Other Engineerings ExplainificatedThe Worst Driving Habits With Each Type Of Transmission, ExplainedWhat Is Brake Steer And How The McLaren P1 Uses It To Replace A Limited Slip DifferentialThe LaFerrari's Continuously Variable Intake Runner System Is A Beautiful Bit Of EngineeringRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply31 repliesLeave a reply