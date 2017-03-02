(Image Credits: Andrew Collins)

The $421,350 Lamborghini Aventador S made its debut in the U.S. last night at a low-key luxurious affair in Los Angeles. Here are all the pictures I could grab before security dragged me to the exit for falling way short of the sexiness quota.

Just kidding, Lamborghini’s representatives were actually really nice to me. Nobody even turned a nose up when I rolled in wearing avocado-stained flannel smelling like diesel and yellow labrador. That’s a post for another time, but I sure did wish I’d brought a costume change after our off-road video shoot... the dress code at this thing was Hunger Games villains casual, which is par for the course at tire-shop-turned-party venue Pirelli P ZERO World.

The place supposedly sets up supercars with wheels, but every time I show up it looks like one of Bruce Wayne’s fundraisers. I mean, if the parking lot were also inside.

The Aventador S of course is a 740 horsepower V12 monster with an aptly-named Ego Mode allowing drivers to pre-set custom traction, steering and suspension settings. My favorite Lamborghini is still the Murciélago though, with its broad chunky shoulders and razor-sharp edges. So for me the show started in the valet line, because of course, a couple showed up.

Here’s a tiny taste of the Hollywood supercar life: