The typically recommended tire pressure for most of us is between 30 to 35 PSI. Of course, we’ve all wondered what would happen if we just kept filling up the tire and didn’t stop until something happened.

The easy answer is that it bursts. But what I wasn’t prepared for how satisfying it was to watch. Kind of like throwing a water balloon at somebody or smashing a bottle because you want to break something in a field one day for no reason.

Take a look at this video and tell me I’m wrong.

