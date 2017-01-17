Here's The Updated BMW 4 Series, I ThinkJustin T. WestbrookYesterday 8:46pmFiled to: 2018 BMW 4 SeriesBMW 4 SeriesBMWM4521EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Good news; if you liked the style of the current BMW 4 Series you’re going to love the new look of the facelifted 2018 model, because you probably wont even notice a difference on the street. Jokes aside, BMW basically looked at the bottom of the snout on the M2 and grafted it onto the 4 Series range—except for the Convertible, which keeps that weird dogbone styling cue. Advertisement Advertisement Before: After: There are some other small updates, like stiffer suspension on the Coupe and Gran Goupe, an optional updated navigation system, and new standard LED headlights and taillights. Sponsored Oh also, there are 31 different variants of the 4 Series, which is itself a variant of the 3 Series. That’s almost enough flavors to start an ice cream franchise. All of them will be available in March. 4 Series Coupe M4 Gran Coupe Gran Coupe Don't get me wrong, it's an improvement. I think?BMW Commits To Mexican 3 Series Plant Despite Trump Tariff ThreatsWatch Top Gear's Chris Harris Review The Hell Out Of The BMW M2Why A Used BMW 135i Is The Best Bimmer You Can Get Under $30,000Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply52 repliesLeave a reply