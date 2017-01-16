Here's The Sad New Face Of The 2018 Ford MustangJustin T. WestbrookToday 4:52pmFiled to: 2018 Ford MustangFord MustangMustang2637EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The facelifted 2018 Ford Mustang has been revealed, and, um? Advertisement Sent to us by mustang6g.com, a video reel of the updated 2018 Ford Mustang shows off its resculpted features, and I’m not sure if it’s better or worse, or even different enough to judge. The face kind of looks like it’s sleepy? Or like a groaning zombie reanimated from the corpse of the previous look? Either way it’s here, and it’s not yet clear what else has changed on the car. Will it still have a V6 option? Since it’s out, we’ll probably be finding out sooner rather than later. Did it take a Xanax or something?The 2018 Ford Mustang May Not Have A V6 Option At All: ReportWhy The American Ford Mustang Is Factually Better Than Europe'sFord Is Making A Hybrid Mustang And Hybrid F-150Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply263 repliesLeave a reply