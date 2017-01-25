Why the hell isn’t the new Toyota Supra/BMW Z5 out yet? I feel like these camo’d mules have been around so long now they’re old enough to buy their own cigarettes. Anyway, the car really is real, for real, and here’s the BMW version (presumably) playing on a frozen lake.

To recap, the long-gestating sports car is jointly developed by Toyota, and should spawn a BMW roadster maybe called the Z5 and a Toyota coupe maybe called the Supra. We still know very little beyond that, but we’ve heard rumors of hybrid V6 power on at least one of them, rear-wheel drive, and that it will run on unicorn blood instead of gasoline.

One thing we know for sure: it will do snow donuts properly. I can’t wait to drive this thing, when-if-when-if? it ever really happens.

Video credit Chris Doane Automotive