Sometimes, you just know. You feel it right down in your bones when the car calling your name from hundreds of miles away is the right one.



Last week, I asked you how far you went to get that car of your dreams. And man, did some of you go the distance to bring that car home.

We’re not in this because it’s logical or reasonable. We’re in this because of the soul, man.

Cruise Control (flohmann)

I can’t even imagine what that’s like.

Read more!

That Blue (FastUnicorn)

Well worth it, friend.

Read more!

Mexico (Aguz)

Learn on the fly.

Read more!

Word Of Mouth (markinnaples)

Friend of a friend of a friend.

Read more!

What Have I Done? (Vizzini)

I think most of us have had that moment.

Read more!

Subie (andycap)

Gotta have that wing.

Read more!

Winter Car (drdude)

The Boxster winters great, right?

Read more!

Pantera!

Read more!

Unicorn (brightswede)

You, sir, have a rare thing on your hands.

Read more!

Wholesome Story (MikeMeade)

What luck.

Read more!

Alfa (robvolz)

Left for one car. Came back with two.

Read more!

Not A Happy Ending (Project_Broke)

Well... at least you got a story out of it!

Read more!

Worth It (Henry Israd)

Perfection.

Read more!

The Distance We’d Go For Our Favorites (Jonee)

Only you, Jonee.

Read more!

Parati!