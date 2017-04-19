Expect the ZR1 to make its public debut soon, as you know full well that GM is aware people with cameras were going to see this test car running on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GM didn’t leave that picture of the ZR1 winning a weightlifting competition there by accident. GM knows what’s up.

Please listen to the car making grunty noises while it fights for traction on the ‘Ring, and look forward to this car winning every track day for the forseeable future.