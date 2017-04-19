GIF

The C7 Corvette (grr) is a fun, long-legged sports car that will happily eat up a road trip, dance through a back road and shred some tires at will. The Z06 (grunt) is like that, but with more speed and more overheating. Here, now, is the ZR1 (grr grunt urgh grr) presumably not christmas-tree’ing the dashboard with warning lights.

Chevrolet’s famously delicate approach to car design means that we can expect the ZR1 to be more of everything. More aero, more power, more exercises that really work its delts, and more tire. Do you like protein shakes? The ZR1 likes protein shakes.

Expect the ZR1 to make its public debut soon, as you know full well that GM is aware people with cameras were going to see this test car running on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

GM didn’t leave that picture of the ZR1 winning a weightlifting competition there by accident. GM knows what’s up.

Please listen to the car making grunty noises while it fights for traction on the ‘Ring, and look forward to this car winning every track day for the forseeable future.

ONE MORE SET! ONE MORE SET! YOU GOT THIS BRO

