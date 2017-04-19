The C7 Corvette (grr) is a fun, long-legged sports car that will happily eat up a road trip, dance through a back road and shred some tires at will. The Z06 (grunt) is like that, but with more speed and more overheating. Here, now, is the ZR1 (grr grunt urgh grr) presumably not christmas-tree’ing the dashboard with warning lights.
Here's The 2018 Corvette ZR1 Testing On The 'Ring And Presumably Not Overheating Like A Z06
Jalopnik · Raphael Orlove