Here Are Some Fake Car Terms That Sound Like They Could Be BritishJason TorchinskyYesterday 10:05pmFiled to: TorchlopnikCar TermsBritish Cars445EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Ever since Raph came out against the use of the term “gearbox” yesterday, I’ve been thinking about both my use of the term “gearbox” and the affected Britishisms that pepper the speech of many a gearhead. Maybe the Brits call us spannerfaces? I can never remember. Advertisement I don’t actually mind many British car terms. Hell, even ‘gearbox’ is respectable for its forceful simplicity. I mean, is a transmission not, literally a box (admittedly funny-shaped) of gears? They use this sort of extreme literalism a lot. Like how ‘tachometer’ becomes ‘rev counter.’ Sure, they have some confusing terms, too, like fixed-head coupé, or scuttle or tickover. Anyway, I don’t really mind terms like ‘gearbox,’ so just to muddy everything up a bit, I’d like to offer you the free, unrestricted use of these made-up motoring terms that I think sound sort of British. Advertisement I’ll leave it up to you to decide what these actually mean. You’re welcome.1. Piston Billock2. Snatchyflaps3. Plod Rod4. Mollydripper5. Spark Negotiator6. Oblique lamp7. Waistcoat8. Petrol Tee/Chuff Tee9. Galosh Undertarpaulins10. GennyloopFeel free to make up your own, fellow spannerfaces!Here Are Ten Fake Gearhead Slang Terms You Can Try To Pass Off As Real The Ten Most Suggestive Automotive TermsWhat Is Your Favorite Automotive Term To Mispronounce?Jason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply44 repliesLeave a reply