Joe Biden only has about a week left as Vice President of the United States. So what’s a hardcore car guy like him supposed to do before he leaves office? Go to the Detroit Auto Show and sit in all the really fast stuff, naturally.



As one of his last official trips in office, Biden came to Detroit today to honor winners of the Motor City Match entrepreneurship grant program. He also touted the city’s continuing economic recovery, according to The Detroit Free Press.

That’s the official cover, anyway. We all know why he was really here, the same reason any of you go to an auto show too: to see stuff like the Dodge Challenger T/A and the new Ford GT. We know Biden’s a Corvette guy, but he’s clearly open minded.

I think Jalopnik needs to get this guy in some fast American metal when he’s, uh, less busy soon.