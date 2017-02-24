Here's Jeremy Clarkson Watching His Own Very First Top Gear AppearanceMichael BallabanToday 6:54pmFiled to: Jeremy ClarksonTop Gear102EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink (Image Credit: Car Clips/YouTube) Say what you will about Jeremy Clarkson nowadays. He’s too bombastic, too silly, too formulaic – but it’s a formula that works. If you don’t believe me, just watch his very first Top Gear appearance, and watch his own face as he sees it. Fair warning, the clip from the original show is deeply strange.Forget the car for a second, which is a very nice big maroon Bentley, and just look at Clarkson circa 1988. He’s wearing a tie and pleated khakis for crying out loud. He’s got a bizarre, affected upper crusty English accent, one that tried to rather poorly cover up his own Yorkshire manner of speech. Advertisement He also helpfully explains that a two-door car has, in fact, just two doors.Luckily, the phase didn’t last, and soon he had a monumental afro and a disturbing leather jacket. Advertisement Whatever, at least it’s better than dad jeans and an unusual number of bracelets.Jeremy Clarkson Has Been On TV Longer Than Much Of Our Staff Has Been AliveWe Talked To Clarkson And May About Life, Cars, The Grand Tour And The U.S. ElectionThis Might Be The Explanation For Jeremy Clarkson's Weird Jangly BraceletsJeremy Clarkson Had To Travel At Mach 73 To Bring You The Grand TourMichael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, Jalopnik. 1991 Yugo.PGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply10 repliesLeave a reply