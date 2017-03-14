Here's How You Pronounce The Actual Names Of Car Companies Michael BallabanToday 4:01pmFiled to: Car NamesGeneva Motor Show10913EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkEver have any idea how a Japanese person pronounces “Nissan?” Or how a Swedish person pronounces “Koenigsegg?” Wonder no more. Spanish motoring outfit Coches.net decided to help everyone out, by asking car companies how to pronounce their own names, in their own languages. Unfortunately, they seemed to have missed out on “Chevrolet.” For the life of me, I can’t figure that one out. What the hell do they mean, “the K is silent?????” Advertisement Advertisement Also, I think they got Lamborghini wrong.We are quite familiar with this subjectThe Correct Way To Pronounce Koenigsegg The Ten Hardest Car Names To Pronounce How To Pronounce The Hardest Automotive WordsMichael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, Jalopnik. 1991 Yugo.PGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply109 repliesLeave a reply