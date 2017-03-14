Ever have any idea how a Japanese person pronounces “Nissan?” Or how a Swedish person pronounces “Koenigsegg?” Wonder no more. Spanish motoring outfit Coches.net decided to help everyone out, by asking car companies how to pronounce their own names, in their own languages.

Unfortunately, they seemed to have missed out on “Chevrolet.” For the life of me, I can’t figure that one out. What the hell do they mean, “the K is silent?????”

Also, I think they got Lamborghini wrong.