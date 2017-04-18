A certain Ford dealer in Ohio has become Internet-famous for offering some big power kits on brand new Mustangs for a song, pretty much. Their most recent offering will give you a 550 horsepower EcoBoost Mustang for under $33,000, which is a very nice step up from the car’s stock 310 HP. Here is how you can do it.
Here's How You Can Get A 500 HP EcoBoost Mustang For Under $30,000
