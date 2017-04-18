Lebanon Ford first hit the scene with a Hellcat-killing 727 HP Mustang for only $39,995. Then they upped the ante by strapping on a Hellion turbo kit that is capable of a mind-bending 1,200 HP for $45,000. Now their most recent project adds a bigger turbo, and a tuning kit to the 2.3-liter EcoBoost Mustang and will give you a whopping 550 HP for the low, low price of only $32,995.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is how the LFP 550 breaks down, from their website:

It starts with a base model EcoBoost Mustang with an MSRP of $27,095, then adds the turbo kit and upgrades for an additional $7,699. Normally this would total out to $34,794, but Lebanon Ford will give you the full package for $1,799 less.



A great deal? Yes and no.

Sponsored

Getting Shelby GT500 power for Mustang GT money sounds like a killer deal, except an $1,800 discount isn’t all that great on an EcoBoost Mustang, especially when Ford is currently offering a $750 customer cash incentive. I pointed out not long ago that with some smart shopping you can get EcoBoost Mustangs for $20,000 or less.



Furthermore, there are numerous turbo kits that advertise a 500 HP car for around $3,000 to $5,000 before installation.

Therefore, it seems that while the LFP 550 car is a decent deal for a one-stop shop, getting your EcoBoost Mustang and turbo kit separately should net you the same performance and still keep the total cost under the $30,000 mark before tax and fees.



Advertisement

I should also mention that despite the fact that the LFP 550 is being sold through a Ford dealership those additional parts will not be covered by your Ford warranty. If you don’t want to take a risk on your coverage you can get a factory authorized power boost for only $699, but you will only gain 25 horses.



If you want more power out of your muscle car you can either pay more for a pumped up version from the factory or have the aftermarket do it for less. Just make sure you do your research and get the highest quality parts and installation for your money. But if you need all that EcoBoost power right away, one and done, seek out this deal.