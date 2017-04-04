Several police agencies in Michigan—including the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Ann Arbor Police Department—launched a “roundabout enforcement project” today and runs through May 1. The effort, according to clickondetroit.com, will entail conducting traffic stop sand hanging out educational pamphlets at “high-crash roundabouts.” I wasn’t kidding; people suck at this shit.

The majority of crashes happen because a driver fails to yield or use the appropriate lane, police said in a news release.

State police offered this very handy, very straightforward four-step guide to roundabouts. Write this down on a Post-it and slap it on your dashboard if you need to. From clickondetroit.com:

Choose your lane before entering

Yield to traffic already in the roundabout

Yield to pedestrian in crosswalks

Use signs and pavement marking to help you guide



And if you’re still lost, the Washtenaw County Road Commission has an informative video below. Stay in your lane, people.

