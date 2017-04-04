Photo: Getty

Driving in a circle to improve traffic flow may seem a weird, European concept for the uninitiated, so Michigan police are encouraging motorists to get on board and understand how to tackle them.

Several police agencies in Michigan—including the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Ann Arbor Police Department—launched a “roundabout enforcement project” today and runs through May 1. The effort, according to clickondetroit.com, will entail conducting traffic stop sand hanging out educational pamphlets at “high-crash roundabouts.” I wasn’t kidding; people suck at this shit.

Photo: Michigan.gov

The majority of crashes happen because a driver fails to yield or use the appropriate lane, police said in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

State police offered this very handy, very straightforward four-step guide to roundabouts. Write this down on a Post-it and slap it on your dashboard if you need to. From clickondetroit.com:

  1. Choose your lane before entering
  2. Yield to traffic already in the roundabout
  3. Yield to pedestrian in crosswalks
  4. Use signs and pavement marking to help you guide

And if you’re still lost, the Washtenaw County Road Commission has an informative video below. Stay in your lane, people.

Recommended Stories

This Is The Story Of The Most Dangerous Corner In The World
This Test Proves Roundabouts Are Better Than Four-Way Stops
Drone Footage Reveals Tesla's Gigafactory Has A Dope Ass Traffic Circle