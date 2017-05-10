Air: that pain in the ass but life-giving stuff that keeps cars from going fast. Okay, so air is necessary for an internal combustion engine to, you know, run, but other than that, it’s a real drag. LOL. ROFL. GET IT. Thankfully the 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante has a way to game the system.

It’s all the active aerodynamics. In this crazy, high-speed world, there’s a lot of pressure to be the fastest one there ever was. The Performante uses its many vents, wings, scoops and panels to channel the air to maximize downforce, as Engineering Explained, uh, explains.

Also, note the giant wing. The wing is there to remind outsiders that yes, the car goes fast. That’s how they know.