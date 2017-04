Turns out, it’s not just about fat tires or big horsepower (though, those do help). You’ll need things like racing fuel for the maxmium amount of asphalt-ripping power, and a transbrake mechanism to make sure it can, you know, actually get moving down that asphalt. We caught up with Tim Kuniskis, head of the Dodge brand, at the Demon unveiling at this year’s New York Auto Show to learn more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Demon has been thoroughly reworked to be able to hit the figures that Dodge says it will. Looks like those three painfully annoying months of Demon teaser trailers finally paid off.