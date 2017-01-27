Here's How Much More Expensive Your Car Could Get To Build The Mexico WallMichael Ballaban28 minutes agoFiled to: Donald TrumpMexico1286EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image credit: Ford/Jason Torchinsky. All other photos credit their respective automotive manufacturers. The presidential administration of Donald Trump came up with a brilliant idea to pay for the Mexican border wall yesterday. Instead of having Mexicans pay for the wall, he’d have Americans pay for the wall, through a 20 percent border tax on imported goods. And wouldn’t you know it, a lot of cars are imported from Mexico. Advertisement We’ve taken the liberty to calculate just how much those cars will cost you with their shiny new 20 percent price bump, thanks to the new president and his wall. Call this a thought exercise. No one is sure how exactly the Trump administration could implement such a tax, whether it would be per each imported good or overall somehow. But let’s assume it’s the former, so we’re calculated a 20 percent increase from the current base price of every vehicle. Advertisement It should be noted that almost immediately after news broke of the potential border tax, White House officials walked back their remarks, saying that paying for the wall this way was just, well, it was just one of a lot of options, okay? Via the New York Times:But a furious uproar prompted Mr. Spicer to temper his earlier remarks, saying the plan was simply “one idea” that might work to finance the wall. Mr. Spicer said it was not the job of the White House to “roll something out” on tax policy, while Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said the administration was considering “a buffet of options.”Either way it’s going to be an expensive buffet for someone. We should say that this isn’t a direct tax on consumers, but that’s likely how it will end up, as corporations don’t like to absorb costs. They always pass the savings—and the increased expenses—on to you. Either way, Trump’s whole “Mexico will pay for the wall” was clearly a complete lie, as now you, Americans, will pay for the wall.We should also say that a likely scenario for many of these cars, if this tax comes to pass, is that they will cease being sold in the United States. They tend to be small cars, which are unpopular at the moment anyway given how cheap gas is, and thus with a low profit margin. If you think Ford will bother selling the Fiesta here at all if the price goes up 20 percent, forget it. Sponsored “Oh ho ho,” you say. “But now the companies will just bring the manufacturing into the United States, and the price will magically stay cheap!” Not so fast. Even if that sort of scenario does come to pass, which it won’t, new manufacturing facilities take time to build anew or build out. That fantasy is years out, at best.I’ve got nothing against the American worker or American jobs. Hell, we’re all American workers with American jobs. But if you want to buy American, or have the big beautiful wall, you’re going to have to pay for it. Advertisement Advertisement (Please note! For some of these cars, not every example is built in Mexico. For example, not all Ram pickup trucks are made in Mexico, but the regular cab light-duty Rams are. Those are the ones we’ve based the pricing on.)Ford Fiesta Old Price: $13,660Mexican Wall Price: $16,392Ford Fiesta ST Old Price: $21,140 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $25,368Ford Fusion Old Price: $22,120 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $26,544Lincoln MKZ Old Price: $35,170 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $42,204Ram 1500 Old Price: $26,395Mexican Wall Price: $31,674Ram Heavy Duty Old Price: $33,245 Advertisement Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $39,894Ram Promaster Old Price: $27,935Mexican Wall Price: $33,522Toyota Yaris iA Old Price: $15,950 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $19,140Toyota Tacoma (Double Cab) Old Price: $24,950 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $29,940Mazda 3 Old Price: $17,845 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $21,414Jeep Compass Old Price: $19,940Mexican Wall Price: $23,928Dodge Journey Old Price: $21,145 Advertisement Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $25,374Fiat 500 Old Price: $14,995Mexican Wall Price: $17,994Fiat 500 Abarth Old Price: $19,995 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $23,994Nissan Sentra Old Price: $16,990 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $20,388Nissan Versa Old Price: $11,990 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $14,388Nissan NV200 Old Price: $21,330 Mexican Wall Price: $25,596Honda Fit Old Price: $16,090 Advertisement Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $19,308Honda HR-V Old Price: $19,465Mexican Wall Price: $23,358Honda CR-V Old Price: $24,045 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $28,854Volkswagen Jetta Old Price: $17,895 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $21,474Volkswagen Golf Old Price: $19,895 Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $23,874Volkswagen Beetle Old Price: $19,995Mexican Wall Price: $23,874Volkswagen GTI Old Price: $25,595 Advertisement Advertisement Mexican Wall Price: $30,714Enjoy the wall everyone. 