Image credit: Ford/Jason Torchinsky. All other photos credit their respective automotive manufacturers.

The presidential administration of Donald Trump came up with a brilliant idea to pay for the Mexican border wall yesterday. Instead of having Mexicans pay for the wall, he’d have Americans pay for the wall, through a 20 percent border tax on imported goods. And wouldn’t you know it, a lot of cars are imported from Mexico.

Advertisement

We’ve taken the liberty to calculate just how much those cars will cost you with their shiny new 20 percent price bump, thanks to the new president and his wall.

Call this a thought exercise. No one is sure how exactly the Trump administration could implement such a tax, whether it would be per each imported good or overall somehow. But let’s assume it’s the former, so we’re calculated a 20 percent increase from the current base price of every vehicle.

Advertisement

It should be noted that almost immediately after news broke of the potential border tax, White House officials walked back their remarks, saying that paying for the wall this way was just, well, it was just one of a lot of options, okay? Via the New York Times:

But a furious uproar prompted Mr. Spicer to temper his earlier remarks, saying the plan was simply “one idea” that might work to finance the wall. Mr. Spicer said it was not the job of the White House to “roll something out” on tax policy, while Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said the administration was considering “a buffet of options.”

Either way it’s going to be an expensive buffet for someone. We should say that this isn’t a direct tax on consumers, but that’s likely how it will end up, as corporations don’t like to absorb costs. They always pass the savings—and the increased expenses—on to you. Either way, Trump’s whole “Mexico will pay for the wall” was clearly a complete lie, as now you, Americans, will pay for the wall.

We should also say that a likely scenario for many of these cars, if this tax comes to pass, is that they will cease being sold in the United States. They tend to be small cars, which are unpopular at the moment anyway given how cheap gas is, and thus with a low profit margin. If you think Ford will bother selling the Fiesta here at all if the price goes up 20 percent, forget it.



Sponsored

“Oh ho ho,” you say. “But now the companies will just bring the manufacturing into the United States, and the price will magically stay cheap!” Not so fast. Even if that sort of scenario does come to pass, which it won’t, new manufacturing facilities take time to build anew or build out. That fantasy is years out, at best.



I’ve got nothing against the American worker or American jobs. Hell, we’re all American workers with American jobs. But if you want to buy American, or have the big beautiful wall, you’re going to have to pay for it.



Advertisement

Advertisement

(Please note! For some of these cars, not every example is built in Mexico. For example, not all Ram pickup trucks are made in Mexico, but the regular cab light-duty Rams are. Those are the ones we’ve based the pricing on.)

Ford Fiesta

Old Price: $13,660



Mexican Wall Price: $16,392

Ford Fiesta ST

Old Price: $21,140



Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $25,368

Ford Fusion

Old Price: $22,120



Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $26,544

Lincoln MKZ

Old Price: $35,170



Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $42,204

Ram 1500

Old Price: $26,395



Mexican Wall Price: $31,674

Ram Heavy Duty

Old Price: $33,245



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $39,894

Ram Promaster

Old Price: $27,935



Mexican Wall Price: $33,522

Toyota Yaris iA

Old Price: $15,950

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $19,140

Toyota Tacoma (Double Cab)

Old Price: $24,950

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $29,940

Mazda 3

Old Price: $17,845

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $21,414

Jeep Compass

Old Price: $19,940



Mexican Wall Price: $23,928



Dodge Journey

Old Price: $21,145

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $25,374

Fiat 500

Old Price: $14,995

Mexican Wall Price: $17,994





Fiat 500 Abarth

Old Price: $19,995

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $23,994

Nissan Sentra

Old Price: $16,990

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $20,388





Nissan Versa

Old Price: $11,990



Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $14,388





Nissan NV200

Old Price: $21,330

Mexican Wall Price: $25,596





Honda Fit

Old Price: $16,090

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $19,308





Honda HR-V

Old Price: $19,465

Mexican Wall Price: $23,358





Honda CR-V

Old Price: $24,045

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $28,854





Volkswagen Jetta

Old Price: $17,895



Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $21,474

Volkswagen Golf

Old Price: $19,895

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $23,874





Volkswagen Beetle

Old Price: $19,995

Mexican Wall Price: $23,874





Volkswagen GTI

Old Price: $25,595

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mexican Wall Price: $30,714

Enjoy the wall everyone.