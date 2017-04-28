GIF

Tesla Daddy, starboy, celebrity dater, traffic hater and Boring Company starter Elon Musk now has a rendering for his tunnel idea (that hasn’t received regulatory approval). Apparently, it looks like the cars get down to the tunnel via an elevator and zip around on what appear to be high-powered lunch trays?

The trays seem to ride on magnetic rails and are supposed to help people bypass the gridlock on the streets above. They could achieve speeds of up to 124 mph. From the video, in this future, set to cool electronic music, there appears to be a crisscrossing network of these magnetic “roads.”

And mass transit, too! Elon hasn’t forgotten that. A big, clear box-like vehicle with a number of passengers can also be seen sinking through the street and down to the tunnel system below. I actually think they have a version of these in Los Angeles already—they’re called buses.

Of course, this is just a concept and IF it happens, (emphasis on IF) it is still many, many, many, many, many years away.

The Verge reports that Musk is already working to build a test track for the Boring Company beneath the SpaceX parking lot in Hawthorne, California. I have to say, having a tunnel would certainly make trips to LAX easier.

But, as UCLA urban planning graduate student Jordan Fraade pointed out, such a route already exists, though above ground.

Take that, tiny 13 minute commute!