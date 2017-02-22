GIF

Harrison Ford, carpenter, actor and plane man, was involved in a “potentially serious incident” last week when he landed on a taxiway instead of a runway at John Wayne Airport here in Orange County, flying right over a passenger jet. Now we have video to show how close he got.

Only two years ago did Ford straight up crash into a golf course in one of his little yellow planes, then a vintage WWII trainer. This time Ford was in an Aviat Husky.

Ford asked the air traffic controller, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” as NBC reported at the time.

Hey man, flying is hard.