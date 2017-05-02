One of the reasons I’m so obsessed with old, air-cooled Volkswagens is the remarkable variety of vehicles that were built on the basic VW Beetle mechanicals. There’s been sports cars and SUVs and off-roaders and mine detectors and on and on and on. Today I want to introduce you to one of the least-known and most humble of the VW-derivatives: the Corcel 1600.
There’s surprisingly little information online about these workhorses. They were built in Colombia, and most Google searches only bring up dead links to old ads selling one of these trucks, or many articles and pictures about the Ford Corcel. The Brazilian Ford Corcel seems like a pretty charming and fascinating car in its own right, and while I may write about it someday, right now I want to know more about this mysterious little work vehicle.
Advertisement
Almost all of what I do know about them comes courtesy of one of our readers, Miguel, who sent me this brochure for the little trucks that his dad had. I think it’s from the mid-late ‘80s? Here it is:
The tagline there translates to “The Pure-Blood Colombian!” That, along with he prancing horse mascot, suggest something a bit more romantic than these basic little trucks. That seems to be acknowledged at the top, which reads, roughly,“A tool for work, with Volkswagen technology!”
Advertisement
This brochure gives some interesting answers, and brings up some interesting questions. Based on the listed specs, it’s clearly got a standard Volkswagen 1600cc upright-fan, air-cooled engine, just like in so many Beetles, Ghias, Buses, dune buggies, and innumerable other cars of the era.
The listed power output, though, is very interesting: 67 horsepower. Now, that doesn’t sound like a lot to all of you modern go-getters, but for a non-hotrodded, bought-from-a-showroom Type I VW flat-four, that’s a downright monster.
The most powerful Beetle VW ever sold in any official way was the Brazilian 65 hp 1600S Bizorrão—how does this modest, bare-bones little work truck have 2 whole hp more than that?