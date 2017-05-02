To get that kind of output from a 1600cc Type I engine, you’d usually need either twin carbs or a double-barrel carb setup. Twin carbs aren’t exactly uncommon (VW Brasil sold Beetles with that setup, like the 1600S) so maybe they’re sourcing those, but that still doesn’t explain how this little Colombian company massaged an extra pair of horses out of there, or why a company making such utilitarian vehicles is bothering to source the highest-output engine from its supplier when a 50 HP basic one probably would have done the job just fine.

Or, they could have just lied in the brochure?

That’s the first mystery. The next mystery is what is the chassis like in this thing, and where exactly did they put the engine, and what wheels is it driving?

See, I can tell from the pictures that they’re not using the standard VW backbone chassis. Since I have yet to find any pictures of a Corcel 1600 with the engine exposed, I have to piece together the layout and packaging from pictures.

My best guess is this: the engine is mounted up front, flipped backwards like a VW Basistransporter/Hormiga truck, and driving the front wheels through a standard VW transaxle. Like this:

I could be wrong; it’s possible the engine is behind the driver, driving the front wheels, like an old Tempo Matador:

I’m pretty sure the engine’s not at the rear, though, based on the height of the truck beds, which are very flat and open.

The Corcel came in three versions: a pickup, a stakebed, and a little box truck. Based on some ads I’ve seen, it looks like there was some sort of canvas-and-hoop-based system to turn a stakebed into a covered truck as well.

The cabs of the truck appear to be made of fiberglass, and I think must have been pretty basic. I say this because the one thing the brochure mentions in the ‘Cabina’ section is a “panoramic windshield.’ If the windshield is the standout ‘feature’ of the cab, I wouldn’t expect power windows or anything.

The styling is clean and utilitarian; it’s possible the doors are sourced from something else (I’ve heard Mazda 323 suggested), and from the few ads selling these I’ve seen, at some point much beefier bumpers seem to have been used than what’s shown in the brochure.

It appears there were at least two designs of the cab in the Corcel’s lifetime: the one shown in the brochure and the picture above with the angled front face and embossed ribbed section between the lights, and a flatter, simpler variant:

I suspect this simpler one may be an earlier design? This one appears to be missing its bumper, which likely also housed the indicators.

There’s something very appealing about these simple little beasts of burden. They seem very rationally designed to do a job with as little as possible, and I’d love to know more about them.

I’m hoping we’ll have some Colombian readers who may know about the Corcel 1600. If you’re out there, please feel free to comment, post pictures, whatever! Let’s try and make some sort of more robust online presence for these interesting VW-derived trucks.

UPDATE: Holy shit, I was dead wrong! Daniel, from Colombia, emailed me some very, very revealing pictures:

It is rear-engined! And, the reason the bed can stay so low—and how it makes 67 HP—is because it’s not a VW Type I engine at all! It’s a Type III engine!

Of course! It all makes so much sense now! Those did make 67 HP, and they had a much lower profile (fan on the crankshaft instead of above it)! I was a fool for assuming a Type I engine! The chassis still looks unique, as well as the coilover suspension setup.

Daniel also suggested that the car was called the Corcel Cargo, which led me to this article. That article made it clear that the Corcel Cargo was a prototype for a Colombian-built utility vehicle, and was designed by Luis Alfonso Calderón in 1992. The front suspension seems to have come from a Chevette!

It’s said only a few prototypes were built, which makes me wonder about the few I’ve seen for sale on South American sites. Were those from the batch of prototypes?

Anyway, I’m sorry I was such a fool!