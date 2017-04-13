Lucid Motors showed it wanted to be taken serious last month, when the start-up announced the base model for its electric sedan will have a starting price under $60,000. To coincide with this week’s auto show in New York, the company unveiled the Alpha Speed Car prototype of the Air—and this thing can move: 217 miles per hour.
Now that Lucid’s done taking videos of the Air drifting on snow, it took a test prototype and refitted it with a roll-cage and large rear spoiler, with the intention of evaluating “at-the-limit performance.”