Here's A Very Stupid BicycleKristen LeeToday 2:01pmFiled to: Pointless ConsumerismBugatti BicyclePGBugatti ChironBugatti2026EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink All images via PG Okay. I’m pretty sure this is rock bottom.AdvertisementBoats and yachts I get, because you could theoretically include the car’s engine to power the thing. This is a bicycle. A fucking “special urban” bicycle WHICH! I might add, is not even intended to be used on public roads, reads the website. Well, then, what the fuck good is it?From what I can gather, the only thing the Bugatti bicycle has in common with the car is that it has Bugatti design elements (??), is 95 percent made from carbon fiber and has a Bugatti logo on it.