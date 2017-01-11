Okay, so the 2017 Detroit Auto Show was kind of an endless parade of Toyota Camrys, boring crossovers and empty corporate patriotism. I didn’t care. I take the pictures and I managed to find some great stuff anyway. Take a look at a metric shit-ton of shots I took Monday and Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

Why Does The Toyota Camry Look Like This?
Watch Me Try To Explain Infiniti's Variable Compression Engine
Volkswagen Makes Dramatic Unannounced Change To Their Electric Microbus Concept