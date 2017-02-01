Since the early 1990s, Mercedes-Benz has offered badass versions of its standard cars that bore the sign of Haus AMG. (Now, arguably, there are too many AMGs, but that’s a talk for later.) And then they got even more badass with the Black Series cars. These are the best ones.

To date, there have only been five AMG Black Series models: the SLK 55, the CLK 63, the SL 65, the C63 and the SLS. Mercedes will only Black Series its coupes—which means that these have been track focused and sharpened almost beyond recognition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our friends over at Carfection managed to get their hands on a CLK63 Black Series (Jeremy Clarkson’s old car, in fact), a C63 Black Series and an SLS AMG Black Series in a video uploaded recently.

Man, those engines sound good.