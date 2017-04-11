After weeks (though it felt like years) of hype, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will finally be revealed tonight. We already know a good bit about the car and even heard some rumors about insane power figures. But once the curtain drops will it be worth it?
Here Is What The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Needs To Live Up To The Hype
