What It Was Like To Take Delivery Of A McLaren F1

Even today the McLaren F1 is one of the most stunning cars on Earth, jaw-dropping in the way it binds its huge top speed and price tag in such a small jewel-like design. But watch a husband and wife take delivery of one and you'll see how wild these things were when new.

Honestly, the best part of this video is watching how happy the couple is together, taking in all of the details and proportions together. Normally I'd pull a little quote to give you a sense of what they're like, but mostly they just giggle with each other. It is adorable.

Also, look at how dingy McLaren looked before it built the space hospital clean room headquarters it has used since the early 2000s! McLaren has come a long way.

(Via r/cars)

::Shania Twain's 'Still The One' Plays Softly In The Background::

Never-Before Seen McLaren F1 Footage Shows How The Car Hit 240 MPH

The McLaren F1's Owner's Manual Is Full Of Awesome Easter Eggs

This Ancient Laptop Is The Only Key To The Most Valuable Supercars On The Planet