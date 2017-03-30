Photo: Getty/Toyota

Everyone knows the feeling: You’ve dashed out of a car, unwittingly leaving your wallet or phone behind. Shit sucks! Can you imagine leaving your lobster behind? Or a cape? A Nintendo? Personally, I couldn’t. But there’s a dizzying amount of similarly weird shit on this list compiled by Uber of “unique” items left behind by passengers. Check it.



Uber calls it the Lost & Found Index, a “snapshot of our riders’ most commonly forgotten items.” Apparently there’s thousands of items left behind every week. There’s some very expected items on the list of Most Commonly Forgotten Items: phones, rings, wallets.

Phone

Ring

Keys

Wallet

Glasses

Purse

License/ID

Gloves/Glove

Charger

Sunglasses



Then, there’s the weird shit, which Uber politely calls “most unique” items left behind. Here’s a sample:

Lobster: Yeah, I mean, I leave lobsters behind all the time. I feel sorry for the driver who came across this one.

Valuable Nordic walking poles: They’re valuable! What were you thinking!

Wedding outfit: I hope the wedding wasn’t that day.

Bulletproof vest: “Uh, yeah, hey, I left my bulletproof vest behind. Can you meet me?”

Wooden hat: Uncomfortable to wear, I can only imagine.

Corn hole boards: This game is fun as hell, so whomever left this behind, I bet you were bummed.

Elf cut-out: I don’t even know.

Back massage device: If you’re having back problems, how do you forget this, of all things?

Anyway, the full list can be found here. Next time, don’t forget your smoke machine!