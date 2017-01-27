Photo credit lamborghiniks Instagram

It’s been a while since there was an all-new car in the McLaren Super Series. First there was the 12C, and then the 650S, and then the 675LT, and then the MSO HS, but they were pretty much variations on a theme. Enter the McLaren 720S, captured here at a customer event months before the official debut.



Internally codenamed “P14,” the McLaren 720S is supposed to make its official bow at the Geneva Auto Show in March. But before that, McLaren’s been showing it off to a select few group of customers at (what are supposed to be) secret events around the world. One of those customers took a picture, and put it on his Instagram account:

We don’t know many of the details so far, beyond that it’ll produce around 720 horsepower (McLaren isn’t very creative with names), but now we do know it’ll look good as hell. Look at those massive door creases. Look at those brakes the size of serving plates. Look at all of its beauty and wonder.

It looks good.

h/t to Chris!