We won’t see the all-new McLaren 720S until sometime next week at the Geneva Motor Show, but thanks to someone at Bloomberg apparently fucking up their embargo, here’s a good photo of the new supercar a little early. It looks fantastic.

For now, this is the only known public photo of the new 720S, and unfortunately it doesn’t show us a whole lot—we can’t see the nose, a clear view of the rear end or the inside.

But when we compare it to a similar angle on the car it replaces, the 650S, we can see it looks a lot more aggressive. I have no doubt the rest of the car will follow suit.

The 720S is powered by an all-new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 expected to put out something around 700 horsepower or more, hence the name. I just know I’m excited to see the rest of it for real soon.

Update: The offending photo has been removed from the Bloomberg story and a tweet, but hey, shit happens.