We’ve all had those moments where we wished that we could go back in time and change something.



Speaking from my highly advanced years from being on the road and behind the wheel, I’ve gathered some advice I’d give to my young and unknowing teenage self in a heartbeat if I could.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Dear high-school Kristen,” I’d write. “Congratulations on being able to finally park in the senior lot this year! While this is a great convenience now bestowed upon you, don’t for a second think that it’s safer than parking on the street. You’ll be hit twice in this lot. Keep your eyes open.

Also, learn to pump your own gas, goddammit! I know you’re from New Jersey, but asking a random person at a gas station in Pennsylvania is not the way to do it. And don’t be so nervous behind the wheel. Relax and enjoy the ride.

Besos,

Sponsored

Kristen in 2017”

Now, let’s take a look at what you guys would tell your teenage selves.



Take Shop (Son of the Mustard Tiger)

Way more useful than algebra.

Take the auto repair class in high school. Yeah, it’s full of meatheads, but some of them are pretty cool dudes. Yeah, you only have 4 classes instead of the 6 that everyone else does so you can show up late and leave early every day, but trust me, this is way more fun than waiting for your friends to get out of school. You’ll do alright on your own, but your wrenching skills will progress so much quicker, easier, and cheaper. Oh, yeah, use jack stands!! Fortunately shit didn’t go bad, but it could’ve. Get your folks to buy you some. They’ll do it once they see the safety benefits.

Other than that, I regret nothing! Every other facepalm car moment turned out alright in the end and was was either beneficial or simply what was needed at the time.



PT Cruiser (toomuchcommuting)

Is that car good for anybody?

Dear 16 year old self: Neutral dumps are always bad for your car Dear 17 year old self: neon lights don’t make the car faster, and they don’t look cool. Neither do strobe lights. Dear 18 year old self: The PT Cruiser may be newer and cooler than your Lumina LTZ, but its slower, and will be your biggest automotive regret. Sincerely, 30 year old you P.S. the goatee looked terrible, shave it off wait till you can grow a proper beard.

Terrified (Thunder)

Good luck!

How appropriate. Tomorrow, for the first time ever, my son will get behind the wheel (of something more substantial than a go-kart). Anyone in the vicinity of Raleigh, now is the time to panic. My car advice to my teenage self would be: HOON LATER. Not three days after getting that nice permit signed into being a license. Not when it happened to snow while you’re at the mall. Not in a RWD ‘78 AMC Concord Wagon with inconsistent power delivery, held together by three colors of duct tape.

Everyone Else (jimmyjet)

Watch everyone. Trust no one.

*ahem* 1. If you have to slam on the brakes, glance at your rear view mirror. The guy behind you may not be paying attention. You may have a chance to moderate the pressure and avoid getting rear ended. Or if they’re coming in hot, you can release the brakes and brace yourself for the oncoming hit. 2. Turn your side mirrors wide. You shouldn’t be able to see behind you in your own lane from those mirrors. Just glance at the mirror and turn your head. 3. Don’t speed. Keep up with traffic and observe a safe following distance. And, of course, if you are pulled over, be polite. The cop is doing his/her job and it’s not personal. Chris Rock covered this years ago. 4. If you want to drive hard, sign up for autocross. Scratch that itch in a safe environment. A highway offramp is a terrible place to figure out how to handle understeer.

Colorblind (JasonWithAnE)

What’s wrong with purple and pink?

“Young me, I know you’re trying to be an adult and go by yourself to buy a car with that money you saved up all summer working. It will not go well. You are extremely colorblind. That 92 Mercury Sabal you can afford isn’t black. It’s purple with a pink stripe.”

Hindsight’s A Bitch (offyatindy)

Urgh... that Stratos....

Hey dumbass. There are three cars that will come along in your life that will make your life richer, and one that will make you happier if you do these things. 1) Don’t sell the E-type (that I bought for $1,250) just because your folks say you need a more reliable car to get to college. 2) Remember that Lancia Stratos that you came across in Germany in the early 80s. Guy wanted about 20k for it, but you couldn’t bring it back to the US because it wasn’t 25 years old. Buy it. (Folks, unknowingly making up for the E-type advice because E-types are still cheap, offer to go in on the Stratos. Idiot son doesn’t want to risk their money.) Store it for 12 years. Profit mightily. 3) Remember that Ferrari Dino 246 you came across for 40k (and now worth about half a million), when you had 40k in your pocket. Don’t use that 40k to set up a relatively profitable, though backbreaking business because your family and friends will think you have lost your mind and are squandering a fortune, buying an fragile old Italian sports car. 4) Good job buying that old Jaguar XK8. It won’t make you rich, but it will make you feel good. Your family and friends will also approve. Most of all, follow your gut. It’s good to listen to the advice of your loved ones and worry about them too, but sometimes you have to take a shot for your own good. In the words of Paul Newman in the movie Winning, “If you are going to follow something, it might as well be the seat of your pants.”

Too Narrow (forSCIENCE, but mostly forPROFIT)

Gotta learn that depth perception.

The driveway gate at the mom and dad’s old house is narrow. Grandpa’s old van is big and doesn’t turn that sharp. Replacement doors are not cheap, and the phone call is going to be shamefully awkward.



THAT One (DragonBreath)

Find a better one.

Dear Younger-but-not-really-teenaged DragonBreath

Don’t buy THAT 1965 442. Oh, by all means buy a 442, 65 or otherwise, just not that one, with the rusted out floor, both fore (front foot well) and aft (trunk). You’ll love the car, but get one that is going to last a bit longer. Plus, kowtow to your parents and go back to school. -Wrong side of 60 and stuck in Texas DragonBreath



Tires, Tires, Tires (peterjford)

They matter!

Don’t spend $600 on a stereo and then buy cheap tires for your GTI. 84 MPH is that fastest you can take that on-ramp on the way home from work. At 85 you will lose it, fail the test on lift-throttle over-steer, and roll your GTI. That $600 stereo is then worth nothing while good tires might have saved you.

Ten Things (Teh Penguin of Doom)

Arrested?

Dear teenage TPoD, 1. I know you love the Fox Body, but American cars suck. Get off your Ford kick already. 2. Mercedes doesn’t always suck, especially if you buy it used. 3. Wet highway exit ramps are not the place to practice your mad apexing skills. 4. You’re absolutely right about BMW sucking. Well done. 5. Driving without a license can get you arrested and have your car impounded. 6. Girls dig comfy SUVs that make them feel safe; fast cars only impress other dudes. 7. K&N filters don’t really give you 10 HP, and can mess up your engine. 8. Don’t let anyone shame you about going on solo road trips. 9. Valentine One was worth not eating for a month. Well done. 10. Take pictures of your cars and where you go in them so twenty years later you’ll have something to post on Jalopnik.

CRX (Phlegminglib)

I miss Blockbuster.

I wished I could have told my younger self to buy a CRX instead of the terrible car I ended up with instead. Oh and also to slow the fuck down, and never block a handicapped space so you can run out to return Blockbuster rental only to get a $500 ticket.

Come To A Complete Stop (Umrguy42: Add $5 for shipping and handling)

Just... why wouldn’t you?

If something slides off the passenger seat to the floor while going around in a circle (cul-de-sac), STOP before trying to lean over and pick it up. Don’t slow down, just come to a complete damn stop.

No Loans (Rusty Starship)

Just don’t do it.

Don’t let your friends snow drift in your 5-speed manual econobox, no matter how “good at driving” they say they are. They don’t care that the clutch is starting to smell really hot or anything like that. It’s not their car, and they’ll treat it that way. In fact, just don’t let other people drive your car. Not even once.

Buy It (SmugAardvark)

What a Lotus.

Dear 19-year old SmugAardvark, That ‘79 Lotus Esprit was an obscene bargain. You’re an idiot for not buying it. All old British cars leak oil and have occasional electrical issues. Suck it up and get out the wrenches, because it’s a god damn Lotus for $5,000. Dumbass. Love and kisses, Wrong side of 30 SmugAardvark P.S. When you notice that rattling and shaking coming from the front of your MR2 while driving down the interstate in a couple of years, don’t be an idiot. Pull over. The wheel is about to fall off.

Have Fun (IJustWantMyCRXBack)

You just never know.

Don’t take the long way back from, uh, parking with a certain girl you’re seeing in high school. You will get T-boned by a driver running a red light, and your magnificently fun CRX Si will be unable to be resuscitated. You will not own another car that’s nearly as fun for many, many years. Still working on that one. Or to be less specific, enjoy the hell out of whatever fun car you have. You never know when it’ll be gone.



Job Interview (Stulgs)

...Did you get the job?