Here is an extremely zoomed-in view of the ass-end of the McLaren 650S’s successor. Kristen LeeToday 10:11amFiled to: ImagesMcLarenMcLaren 650SSuper Series244EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Here is an extremely zoomed-in view of the ass-end of the McLaren 650S’s successor. I guess our takeaway is supposed to be loads of carbon-fiber and a wing. Okay. Good. Advertisement McLaren would like us to know that the “maximum generated downforce [is] over 50 percent greater than that of the McLaren 650S.” Sweet.What's It Called Already!The McLaren 650S Is Here To Kick Ferrari's Ass With ScienceThe McLaren 650S Replacement Starts With This Delectable Carbon Fiber ChassisThis Is The McLaren 650S Successor And It Looks StunningKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply24 repliesLeave a reply