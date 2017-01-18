Here is an extremely zoomed-in view of the ass-end of the McLaren 650S’s successor. I guess our takeaway is supposed to be loads of carbon-fiber and a wing. Okay. Good.

Advertisement

McLaren would like us to know that the “maximum generated downforce [is] over 50 percent greater than that of the McLaren 650S.” Sweet.

What's It Called Already!

The McLaren 650S Is Here To Kick Ferrari's Ass With Science
The McLaren 650S Replacement Starts With This Delectable Carbon Fiber Chassis
This Is The McLaren 650S Successor And It Looks Stunning