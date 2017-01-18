Here is an extremely zoomed-in view of the ass-end of the McLaren 650S’s successor.

Here is an extremely zoomed-in view of the ass-end of the McLaren 650S’s successor. I guess our takeaway is supposed to be loads of carbon-fiber and a wing. Okay. Good.

Advertisement

McLaren would like us to know that the “maximum generated downforce [is] over 50 percent greater than that of the McLaren 650S.” Sweet.