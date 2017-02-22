Last week, I was on a flight to California, flipping through the various movies I could watch on the headrest. Boogie Nights was available. Great movie! Thing is, more than a few parts of it might have made the family sitting next to me a little uncomfortable.



I thought about that scene with Mark Wahlberg in the parking lot, where he can’t get an erection. Pretty bleak on its own. Watching that next to a dad and his three-year-old? Probably not the coolest thing I could ever do. I ended up watching Bridge of Spies. 6.5/10.

Is it couth to watch a movie with a sex scene — or just, I don’t know, any sort of film with graphic violence — while on an airplane? In what setting would it be cool, if there’s even one at all? I’ve never had a weird flight experience of any sort, per se, but I figured this riles up a passenger or two every once in awhile.

Am I overthinking things?