I’ve just thought about another one while I was sitting here writing this: I’m always afraid to sneeze while I’m driving because of that 0.000000000001 percent chance that something will dart in front of my car and I won’t see it in time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alright, now it’s time to see what you guys are afraid of. Let’s add some more to my list of fears—why not!

Also, what are some of you, Grapes of Wrath characters brought to life with all of your snake running-overs? Jeeze.

Sneks (PatBateman)

They won’t get you if you lift.

Read more!

Chain Of Disaster (Maximus Decimus Meridius)

One thing leads to another.

Read more!

Do You Want Ants? (fablevision)

Because you’ll never be the same.

Read more!

Motorcycle Equals Death (VajazzleMcDildertits)

The missus says so.

Read more!

Run from the water!

Read more!

Cigarette Burn (kafromet)

For the record, I hate it when people just toss cigarettes out the window.

Read more!

Buying (m)

As a fellow shopper, I feel your pain. But for me, it was the Boots That Got Away. And now, 10 years later, I’m still thinking about them.

Read more!

Jumanji, The Garage Edition (FatWill)

Bye.

Read more!

And nobody died! Hey!

Read more!

Explosion is the only way to go.

Read more!

Section Missing (SwampyDoggie)

Never to be seen or heard from again.

Read more!

You Trippin’ (Lotus496)

You’d probably also go to jail.

Read more!

Swerve (thejustache)

I think that’s still a good habit to exercise.

Read more!