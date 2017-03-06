Image credit: BMW

Whether the car is new or old, chances are that some little electronic gremlin lives in it somewhere. We generally don’t mind, though. It’s what gives the car “personality.” And we sure love personality.



Last week, I asked you guys for some of the weirdest car quirks you’ve ever encountered. Heater only start when it rains? Windshield wipers only work when the sun is out?

My dad’s old Saab had a burglar alarm that went off only if a truck passed by while it was parked. Nothing else set it off. We just supposed that it didn’t like trucks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are your oddities.

Aux Mode (E92Matt - Dealership Stalker)

And then you tap your nose three times and say, “Abracadabra,” and then everything would return to normal.

Not sure what you would call this, but I think it is interesting nonetheless. I have a e92 BMW. It hasn’t done this in a while, but a few times the audio would stop playing and it would freeze in aux mode. How do you fix this problem? Easy! You just put the car in gear, undo your seatbelt, and wait for it to start chiming at you because of course that’s the first thing you would think of when your radio stops working in a BMW. The chime comes from a little speaker in the dash and whenever it start going off, the radio will start working normally again. It makes no sense to me either.

Adorable (HCR32SkyRine)

Kneepads? For what?

My Nissan Skyline makes a cute chiming noise whenever I go over 100km. It also has a factory option “icebox” in my glove department that can only fit little Japanese coffee drinks. It also has factory kneepads for both knees.

I’m That Perfectionist (MattDeZ)

And this would indeed drive me nuts.

I just bought a 2013 Chevy Volt that has a weird quirk with the turn signals that would drive a perfectionist nuts. The exterior illuminating signal lights and the dash indicator and sound are NOT synchronized. The dash indicator light and sound do sync up but the exterior light begins to drift out of sync after about 30 seconds. You only notice it if you can see your turn signal reflection in another car but still...

Just tryin’ to light the way.

In my old Honda Civic the high beams would come on every time it rained. Whether I was in the car or not. If it rained overnight, I would come out of the house to a dead battery. I never could figure out what caused it, so eventually I put a quick-release clamp on one of the terminals and started disconnecting the battery every night.



Honk (sumo6868)

That must have been quite a sight.

In college, a buddy of mine had a huge green Lincoln. Whenever he turned left, the horn would honk. One winter day, we were going around a right turn corner, started spinning on ice and he corrected to the left. The horn honked through the whole 360 degree ballet move. Hilarious.

Just Hit It (Meotter96)

It’s actually worked more time than expected.

I had a 97 grand am whose windshield wipers would not work unless you punched the bottom of the steering wheel first. It was one of the few times where I got frustrated with an issue, got pissed, hit something, and then the problem solved itself.

You’re lucky the trunk connects.

My 02 Mini Cooper (which stranglely never had any transmission problems throughout its life) had door handles that hated winter. Ice would shatter behind the latch and get stuck in the handle, making the latch mechanism disconnect. No functioning door handles until the ice thawed or fell out of the latch. At least twice every winter I had to climb in my car through the hatch.

Thumb Drive (Hirsch)

Saab is known for being “quirky.”

I can start my 2007 Saab 9-3 Aero wagon with my thumb. If I put the key next to the ignition switch between the seats the switch will sense the key and unlock the steering wheel. Then I can stick my thumb in the switch and start the car. When I first got the car I asked if the lights could be programmed to run with only the parking lights and fog lights on. The service department at my Saab dealer said no. A few years later after a battery replacement I can have only my fog lights and parking lights on. If I have to disconnect the battery on the battery for more than 10 minutes the front windows “forget” for a week or so that they have a one-touch up function. They eventually remember.

A list of weird stuff.

I used to have a 1974 International Scout. There’s a whole list of weird things about that car I can list. Here are the most memorable: 1. The engine had a Lucas ignition coil. Why anyone would purposefully put British electric parts on an American engine is beyond me. 2. When the headlights were on, the gas gauge continuously showed full, no matter how much gas was actually in the tank. 3. When the right turn signal was on, the radio didn’t work. 4. When the air conditioning was on, the engine would not run above 3600-3700 rpm. 5. The driver’s seat was almost entirely made of Mossy Oak duct tape, as the leather and foam had ripped off at some point during the car’s previous ownership. 6. The transmission shifted horribly (Think 20 pounds of force to put it in gear) unless a very specific synthetic 50 weight oil for Eaton transmissions was put in, in which case it would shift super smooth. The transmission wasn’t even made by Eaton. It was a Borg-Warner. 7. Care had to be taken pushing on the clutch, as the fuse box was under the edge of the dashboard, right above where your leg stays when in front of the clutch. If you incorrectly placed your leg, fuses would be knocked out of the fuse box and electric features of the car would cease to function. 8. The fuse box had a random position for a 4 amp fuse seemingly going to nothing in particular. 9. The trailer brake connector was set up with a 5 amp self-resetting circuit breaker instead of a brake controller. The breaker would trip and reset to modulate the trailer brakes when stopping. The only problem was that it had one type of modulation only, no matter how hard or soft you were stopping. It was promptly replaced with a real brake controller. 10. Gas would leak out of the filler neck about 1 in 10 times of filling the tank. I never found the leak.

Not A Car, But... (wpanik)

The machines have ears.

Maybe I can score some sort of honorable mention. My parents still use the microwave they got as a wedding gift in 1987. About 5 years ago, the thing just started dying. You had to basically double the time to get it to heat food properly. They started talking about getting rid of it and I kid you not, it just went right back to working like it had never had an issue and hasn’t missed a beat since.

It, and all of its wood-trimmed glory, will officially turn 30 in August.



CD Spitter (Jaded Helmsman)

I... just... what?

Volvo XC70 Wagon with a 6 disk in-dash CD changer. If you accelerated from a stop, while turning sharply to the right, the car would start spitting all 6 CDs out at me. It didn’t happen when accelerating from a stop in any other conditions. It didn’t happen while turning sharply to the right if you were already moving. The Volvo techs thought I was crazy when I tried to call and schedule a service appointment, then I took one of them for a ride.

Flatulence (Thunder)

It was the O rings!

My flatulent 2001 VW Jetta 1.8T. It was good until I took some highway trips with it. After an hour or so of driving, I’d pull into a toll booth, for example, and when I pulled away, it would be slow. Well, not just slow. It would start out normal, then the boost would start building, it would begin to push me back in my seat... then it would let one rip and the boost would be gone. Give it a few seconds more, it would start building pressure again, fart, and slow again. I took that car to multiple dealerships, probably a good ten times, for this issue. Finally one of them figured it out. The turbo plumbing had an O ring that had split. When it was cold, no problem. But when it warmed up... from a road trip... it couldn’t hold it anymore and let it rip. Flatulently. The dealership that finally found it ordered four O rings... and broke three of those before finally getting the fourth in successfully.

Clubbing (Verhaa)

Maybe the car just wanted that club vibe.

I had a 96 Ford Aspire that had some interesting electric gremlins. At random point the headlights would start flashing on and off like strobe light. The only way to make them stop and act normally was for me to pull the handbrake for just 1 click. Everything would then return to normal. I asked my mechanic to look at it multiple time but we never figured out what was going on. When I traded the car in, I made sure the handbrake was clicked once before the guy went out for a test drive....

Dash Problems (Dr. Martin van Nostrand)

Dashes do matter!

My co-worker’s story since Kinja sucks and won’t let him post. He had a 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit. He had a problem one day when the car’s automatic transmission would not shift out of 2nd gear. He was able to get to work, limping along in 2nd gear. That evening the car was just fine and he drove home with no issues. A couple days later, the issue repeated itself. This time, he limped straight to the dealer. The dealer was unable (of course) to replicate the problem. As is par for the course, the dealer sent him on his way. A couple days later, the issue returned. He went to the dealer again. This time, he left the car running so the dealer could see the problem in action. They asked that he leave the car with them. After running diagnostics, they called him to tell him they had found the issue... The car had been assembled with the wrong dash. Yes, the wrong dash. They had installed the dash from a Volkswagen Jetta into his Rabbit. This was causing intermittent issues related to communication with the car’s computer system, which would occasionally prevent the car from shifting. Their solution was to give him another new Rabbit since they had already sold his trade-in vehicle. The problem is that the Rabbit doesn’t (didn’t) come with all the features of the Jetta, so it was a bit of a “downgrade.” However, the dealer said they couldn’t let him leave with the Rabbit. It apparently “did not exist” to Volkswagen since it was incorrectly assembled. They wound up giving him the upgraded wheels and handed him the keys to a replacement Rabbit (no change in money involved). Does that qualify as a “quirk”?

No Key? No Problem (Mr.Falcon)

Keys are overrated anyways.

I worked as a news cameraman in Austin, TX for 11 years. We had a live truck that had been there since at least 1997. One day, around 2009 or so, I called the engineer out to take a look at the truck. He said, “What’s the problem?” I replied, “The engine is running” and he goes, “Uh yeah...that’s what it’s supposed to do.” to which I then handed him the key to said vehicle and said, “Without this?”

Tercel (Tycho13)

Windows and doors in cahoots with each other.