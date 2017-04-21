For years, many exotic car buyers have been registering their cars in Montana thanks to a loophole in the law that allows them to avoid paying sales tax. Now, according to local news site Bozeman Daily Chronicle, that may all come to an end with the “Ferrari Tax.” Here’s a look at the cars that will be affected, as well as the tax they’d have to pay if this bill goes through.
Here Are The Fanciest And Craziest Cars Registered In Montana To Dodge Taxes
For years, many exotic car buyers have been registering their cars in Montana thanks to a loophole in the law that allows them to avoid paying sales tax. Now, according to local news site Bozeman Daily Chronicle, that may all come to an end with the “Ferrari Tax.” Here’s a look at the cars that will be affected, as well as the tax they’d have to pay if this bill goes through.