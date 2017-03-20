Today we learned who the hosts of the new Top Gear America are, and while the trio may not be what many expected, we certainly wish them well. I’m personally a fan of Wookie, and who doesn’t want more of the blind guy from Contact in their car-shows? Still, we couldn’t help brainstorming some other Top Gear America dream teams, and I think we came up with some good ones.

If you’re a believer in the cosmological concept of the Multiverse, then perhaps there’s somewhere where these variants of TG:USA exist; if that’s the case, and you’re reading this from one of those alternate universes, please comment and tell us how the show is!

1. William H. Macy, Dianne Wiest, Chewbacca

2. Harry Dean Stanton, Kyle MacLachlan, Michael J. Anderson



3. Mary Lou Retton, Scott Backula, Bill Nye



4. Gary Busey, Nick Nolte, any muppet

5. KITT, Terence Trent D’Arby, Michael Moore

6. Optimus Prime, Rodimus Prime, Nathan Lane

7. Sera Trimble, Dolph Lundgren, a horse with overdubbed human speech



8. Former CIA Director Leon Panetta, Bobcat Goldthwaite, Missy Elliott

9. Jackie Chan, Julia Roberts, a telepresence robot with Elon Musk onscreen

10. Emmanuel Lewis, Tim Gunn, Johnny Knoxville

11. Yo-Landi Visser, Neal deGrasse Tyson, Danny McBride

13. Sergio Marchionne, Pelé, Miranda July

14. Metta World Peace, Sonny Chiba, Banksy (in hood)

15. Pauly D, Pauly Shore, Jar Jar Binks

16. One of the Daft Punk robots, Mia Hamm, The Rock

17. Noam Chomsky, Daniel Radcliffe, Jaleel White

18. Edd China, Brittany Force, Ira Glass

19. Danica Patrick, H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Savage

20. Terry Gross, Jason Momoa, a chimp

Let us know who you’d like to see host Top Gear!