Here Are Some More People Who Could Host Top Gear America
Jason Torchinsky
Today 3:34pm
Filed to: Top Gear
Top Gear USA
Star Cars

Today we learned who the hosts of the new Top Gear America are, and while the trio may not be what many expected, we certainly wish them well. I'm personally a fan of Wookie, and who doesn't want more of the blind guy from Contact in their car-shows? Still, we couldn't help brainstorming some other Top Gear America dream teams, and I think we came up with some good ones. If you're a believer in the cosmological concept of the Multiverse, then perhaps there's somewhere where these variants of TG:USA exist; if that's the case, and you're reading this from one of those alternate universes, please comment and tell us how the show is!

1. William H. Macy, Dianne Wiest, Chewbacca
2. Harry Dean Stanton, Kyle MacLachlan, Michael J. Anderson
3. Mary Lou Retton, Scott Backula, Bill Nye
4. Gary Busey, Nick Nolte, any muppet
5. KITT, Terence Trent D'Arby, Michael Moore
6. Optimus Prime, Rodimus Prime, Nathan Lane
7. Sera Trimble, Dolph Lundgren, a horse with overdubbed human speech
8. Former CIA Director Leon Panetta, Bobcat Goldthwaite, Missy Elliott
9. Jackie Chan, Julia Roberts, a telepresence robot with Elon Musk onscreen
10. Emmanuel Lewis, Tim Gunn, Johnny Knoxville
11. Yo-Landi Visser, Neal deGrasse Tyson, Danny McBride
12. R5-D4, Cedric the Entertainer, DJ Lance Rock
13. Sergio Marchionne, Pelé, Miranda July
14. Metta World Peace, Sonny Chiba, Banksy (in hood)
15. Pauly D, Pauly Shore, Jar Jar Binks
16. One of the Daft Punk robots, Mia Hamm, The Rock
17. Noam Chomsky, Daniel Radcliffe, Jaleel White
18. Edd China, Brittany Force, Ira Glass
19. Danica Patrick, H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Savage
20. Terry Gross, Jason Momoa, a chimp

Let us know who you'd like to see host Top Gear!

Jason Torchinsky
jason@jalopnik.com
@JasonTorchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right now