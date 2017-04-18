Fairfax County, Virginia police are looking for a man who robbed and sexually assaulted a 40-year-old woman in March of 2016. This guy dragged the woman into a dumpster. To help find him, they’d really like to be able to identify this car. I bet we can help.

This is a tricky one. The red two-door sedan/coupé looks to be a late ‘80s-early ‘90s car, most likely Japanese, from what I can tell. It has the distinctive big black rubber bumpers used extensively by Toyota and Nissan in that era, and this one may have an add-on spoiler on the trunk lid.

There’s some more views of the car in this surveillance video:

Read more on the case at TV station WTOP. This car us right on the tip of my brain, but I can’t quite place exactly what it is. Is it a 1988 or so Toyota Corolla GT-S or SR5 coupé? Hm.

I’m pretty sure one of our gearhead savants reading this will be able to confirm exactly what this blurry thing is, so have at it, please.

Anyone with information should contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-8888 or 1-866-411-TIPS.