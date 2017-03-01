Hey America! You can spend what is likely millions of dollars on a deposit to be the first humans in a long-ass time to go around the Moon, or you can spend a marginally smaller amount of money on the new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo for much more comfort and all of the space you’ll ever need—because it’s officially coming to the U.S.!



Pan- from Greek, for ‘God’, and -amera, for America baby! The God America Sport Tourism is coming!

In the longest hour-and-a-half of my life, full of misunderstanding, mistrust, fear, loathing and a little bit of spit-up, I was raving over worries that the first undoubtedly beautiful Panamera, now a wagon, would not be made available on my shores here in these United States.

And then Porsche got back to Jalopnik on the topic and confirmed that, for all that is holy in our small little automotive world, you will get the sexy stretch butt Porsche with the four doors if you live west of an ocean, east of an ocean, south of Canada and north of Mexico. It will probably be available in November, just in time to tie a Christmas tree up top all cute.

Some highlights of the car:

pretty

pretty cool!

adaptive roof spoiler

five versions: Panamera 4, 4S, 4S Diesel, 4 E-Hybrid and Turbo

space for more Whole Foods wine coolers

Sleep easy, friends.