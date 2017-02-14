Photo: AP

Roughly two years after he crashed a plane on a golf course, NBC is reporting that Harrison Ford was “involved in a potentially serious incident” on Monday while cruising in his single engine Husky. Harrison!

During his approach to an airport in Orange County, California, Ford “mistakenly” aimed to land his plane on a taxiway instead of a runway, NBC says. In the process, he passed over a 737 carrying 116 people, and reportedly asked the air traffic controller: “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”



No, dude.

Anyway, NBC says a taxiway landing violates Federal Aviation Administration safety rules, and the 74-year-old Star Wars legend’s maneuver prompted an investigation by the agency, which could wind up costing Ford his pilot’s license.

Besides the 2015 golf course crash, which left him with a broken arm and minor head injuries, NBC noted that Ford also crash-landed a helicopter in 1999 during a flight lesson and the following year he “scraped” the runway during an emergency landing at a Nebraska hospital.

Also in 2009, the guy was honored by the Living Legends of Aviation.

We’re glad no one was hurt.