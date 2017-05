Photo Credit: Nissan

Too nice-looking. Too friendly. Goofy, said critics of the Nissan Leaf’s headlights. WELL, NO MORE.

Above, you’ll see a snarly and formidable image: a teaser of the new Leaf’s headlight, awash in contrasted lighting and heavy vignetting. It’s got edges! Angles! Defined lines!

Look at the current Leaf:

It’s so cute!

The new one will look MEAN. No more will people berate the poor Nissan Leaf for looking soft and harmless.