Green Day -- 'Missing You'
Kristen Lee
Today 8:30am
Filed to: Traffic Jams
Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we'll provide the jams.
I feel like "Missing You" captures some of the old magic Green Day had from Dookie and Kerplunk. I still wish Billie Joe Armstrong's vocals weren't so edited, but we can't have everything.
Kristen Lee
kristen@jalopnik.com
Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.