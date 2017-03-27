Photo via Nicholas Alan Cope for GQ Style / @GQStyle. Used with permission.

GQ Style rounded up a bunch of automotively-inclined celebrity and editiorial types to talk about what makes the ‘modern’ class of classic supercars and sports cars so popular. If you don’t feel like reading, at least take a gander at the beautiful gallery of cars.



Advertisement

There’s beautifully shot portraits of the BMW E30, the Lamborghini Countach, Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 2, Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth Evo 2, Ferrari 308 GTB, Ferrari Testarossa, and the Porsche 928 S4.

The portraits are wedged between takes from people like Ted Gushue of Petrolicious and Jay Leno, among others, on what makes these, gasp, so-called ‘ugly’ supercars so popular nowadays.

Advertisement

I think the best explanation for the appeal of this era of the automobile comes at the very end from Cooper Classics’ Elliot Cuker:



﻿Cars are sculptures. Just like any art, they typify our period. The earlier cars had softer lines, they were more romantic. These are not romantic cars. These cars are in your face. Fast, sleek. These cars don’t have classic lines. They’re confrontational. Don’t take one of these cars out if you’re trying to stay anonymous.



You can check out the post over on GQ Style by clicking here. Below are some of the images from the shoot from photographer Nicholas Alan Cope’s Instagram.