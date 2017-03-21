Photo: AP/Eric Risberg

Elizabeth Cabraser serves as the lead counsel of the Plaintiff’s Steering Committee for all Dieselgate-related litigation, meaning her job is to make sure consumers get the compensation they deserve in this case. Cabraser is stopping by Jalopnik to do a Q&A tomorrow at 11 a.m. Get your questions ready to ask her anything then.

As the lead counsel representing consumers against Volkswagen, Cabraser—who works at Lief Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP—has spearheaded the development of the 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter Dieselgate settlements, which include substantial compensation for owners of affected VW diesels as well as significant environmental mitigation plans.

She’s in charge of representing the hundreds of thousands of VW owners and dealerships affected by Dieselgate, so she’s kind of a big deal.

If you’re a current or former diesel Volkswagen, Audi or Porsche owner, and you have questions about how the settlement will work, join us tomorrow for a Q&A. You can also email questions to me directly at david.tracy@jalopnik.com and I’ll do my best to include them.