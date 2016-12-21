Good Guy Cop Gives A Lesson In Adulting Instead Of A TicketAndrew P CollinsYesterday 1:37pmFiled to: Code 3PoliceCopsDash Cam35729EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink (Photo Credit: Menomonie Police) It’s nice to think of cops as the appointed “dads” of a community. Or like friendly characters in the first act of a Disney movie. This clip from Officer Martin Folczyk’s dashcam illustrates, well, exactly that.Folczyk falls in behind this University of Wisconsin-Stout kid in a BMW and is getting ready to cite him for speeding, but decides to help him tie his tie instead of writing a ticket. Advertisement Apparently the “late for a presentation” excuse really does work.I also noticed the officer didn’t seem to mind that the driver exited the car during the stop, which police usually don’t like one bit, and he has a pretty solid full beard which I didn’t think was allowed in most departments. Advertisement Menomonie, Wisconsin seems like a pretty chill place to be a cop.Code 3: Here’s How Cops Learn To DriveHere's How Fast Modern Police Vehicles Really Are This Is Why You Don't Steal A Cop CarAndrew P Collinsandrew@jalopnik.com@andr3wcollinsContributing Editor, Truck Yeah!Reply357 repliesLeave a reply