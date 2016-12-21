(Photo Credit: Menomonie Police)

It’s nice to think of cops as the appointed “dads” of a community. Or like friendly characters in the first act of a Disney movie. This clip from Officer Martin Folczyk’s dashcam illustrates, well, exactly that.

Folczyk falls in behind this University of Wisconsin-Stout kid in a BMW and is getting ready to cite him for speeding, but decides to help him tie his tie instead of writing a ticket.

Advertisement

Apparently the “late for a presentation” excuse really does work.

I also noticed the officer didn’t seem to mind that the driver exited the car during the stop, which police usually don’t like one bit, and he has a pretty solid full beard which I didn’t think was allowed in most departments.

Advertisement

Menomonie, Wisconsin seems like a pretty chill place to be a cop.