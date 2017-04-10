Super Cruise bears similarities to Autopilot. As long as someone’s at the wheel, the feature can take control of driving on the highway, keep the vehicle within a lane, and change speed based on traffic. And the driver has to be at the wheel; the system’s designed to use facial recognition software that can determine whether a driver’s asleep or not paying full attention.

As Jalopnik reported last year, if the driver isn’t fully paying attention, Super Cruise is designed to activate alerts and, eventually, hazard lights, before bringing the vehicle to a controlled stop on the side of a road.