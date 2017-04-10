Cadillac is taking direct aim at Tesla by announcing that the 2018 CT6 sedan will be General Motors first vehicle to come equipped with the long-awaited Super Cruise, the semi-autonomous highway driving feature that GM has been working on for years. Cadillac calls Super Cruise the “industry’s first true hands-free driving technology,” which is a polite way for GM to say to Tesla founder Elon Musk: Come At Me.
GM Muscles In On Tesla's Autopilot With 'Super Cruise' Tech On New Cadillac CT6s
