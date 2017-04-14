The main General Motors-related headline blasting around the Internet today is that it’s aiming to hire 1,100 people to work at a new research and development center in Silicon Valley to focus on the automaker’s self-driving car efforts. But journalist Mark Harris at IEEE Spectrum has an even more interesting scoop that shows just how serious GM is getting about self-driving cars: It’s gearing up to launch the largest fleet of autonomous cars across three U.S. cities.
