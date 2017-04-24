General Motors’ plant in Valencia, Venezuela, was seized last week by government authorities amidst violent protests. As a result, GM was forced to halt operations in the country. Today, the company allegedly informed almost 2,700 staffers (at least some via text message) that they are no longer employed at the plant.
