Gloria Jones -- 'Tainted Love'
Jason Torchinsky
Today 8:30am
Filed to: Traffic Jams

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we'll provide the jams.

I asked my wife what song to use for today's Traffic Jam, and she suggested this. Lots of people don't realize the Soft Cell version was a remake; now you now! Have a clamtastic Friday!

Jason Torchinsky
jason@jalopnik.com
@JasonTorchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right now