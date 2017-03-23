Louis CK And Giselle Bellas -- 'Diarrhea Song'Jason TorchinskyToday 8:39amFiled to: Traffic Jams8EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement I was rewatching some episodes of Louis CK’s show Louie the other day, and the episode where Louie is having constant nightmares ends with a song that sounds innocuous at first, until you really listen. Then it gets weird.Above is an acoustic version with some video; the original is here, and just black video:Yeah. Enjoy that, my dying babies.Jason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply8 repliesLeave a reply