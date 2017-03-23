Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Advertisement

I was rewatching some episodes of Louis CK’s show Louie the other day, and the episode where Louie is having constant nightmares ends with a song that sounds innocuous at first, until you really listen. Then it gets weird.



Above is an acoustic version with some video; the original is here, and just black video:

Yeah. Enjoy that, my dying babies.