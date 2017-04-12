Connecticut State Police

Drinking and driving is a terrible decision. Wearing a t-shirt that says “Hold My Beer And Watch This” turns you into a walking lesson in how not to live.

Connecticut man Harrison Wootton reportedly wasn’t interested in making positive choices in the early hours of Monday, however. State police responded to a car crashed into a graveyard wall and found Wootton in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle with fake plates, the Hartford Courant reported.

The staties carted Wootton off to jail and charged him with driving under the influence, as well as misuse of plates and failure to stay in a proper lane. His fashion crimes however, will likely go unpunished.

